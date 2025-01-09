Facing fire over Anna University sexual assault, AIADMK man's link to Anna Nagar Pocso case comes to DMK's rescue

CHENNAI: Put on the back foot ever since Anna University's sexual assault case hit the limelight a fortnight ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday made good use of the SIT's (Special Investigation Team) arrest of AIADMK division secretary Sudhakar and Anna Nagar all-women police station (AWPS) inspector Raji to make a spirited comeback on the issue.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved in the State Assembly on the AU sexual assault case, Stalin detailed the trajectory of the case till the constitution of the SIT based on the orders of the Supreme Court and said that the court-appointed SIT arrested AIADMK's 103rd division secretary Sudhakar and police inspector Raji and remanded them to judicial custody.

"As far as my government is concerned, no matter if a person is an individual or if he belongs to a party, even if he was a member of the police force, only the safety of women is our priority. We don't expect anything else, " said Stalin before asking the Opposition to extend their cooperation in the best possible way to the government for women's safety.