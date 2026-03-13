Eyeing to break 1971 record, DMK cuts seats for allies

According to party sources, the DMK leadership is targeting more than 200 seats in the 234-member Assembly, surpassing the party's previous best performance that was recorded in 1971, when it won 184 seats.

During the ongoing talks with various alliance leaders, senior leaders who are on the DMK's seat-sharing committee have been firm about limiting the number of constituencies allotted to their parties. However, party leaders have reportedly assured the allies that even with fewer seats, they would be able to secure victories in most constituencies.