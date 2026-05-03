Eyeing post-results bargain, Congress asks candidates not to leave one vote behind

In a key directive, the party has instructed all winning candidates to report immediately to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai upon their victory. This move is aimed at facilitating discussions on future political strategy and party activities.

The high command has also advised party members and candidates to maintain restraint on social media and refrain from posting any negative comments about alliance partners. Party sources indicate that Congress is aiming to secure a significant role in the next government and is optimistic about winning more than 20 of the 28 seats it is contesting.