Eye on polls, DMK to hold district secretary meet on February 20

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will convene a meeting of its district secretaries on Friday to discuss preparations for the 'Vellum Tamil Pengal' initiative, a statewide door-to-door campaign planned ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election.
In a statement issued on Thursday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin via video conferencing.
District secretaries, MPs, MLAs and constituency observers from across the State are expected to participate.
The 'Vellum Tamil Pengal' (Victorious Tamil Women) campaign is scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.
The campaign will highlight the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK-led government, including the advance disbursement of benefits under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.
Party sources said the meeting would finalise the strategy and coordination mechanisms for the outreach programme across all Assembly constituencies.