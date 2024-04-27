Extremists threat: West Zone IG calls for high vigil at border check posts

COIMBATORE: West Zone Inspector General K Bhavaneeswari on Friday asked cops deployed in Tamil Nadu-Kerala inter-state border check posts to be vigilant in the wake of threat by extremists in the neighbouring state. She inspected the border check posts and also Erumadu police station in Pandalur. She then assured to provide better facilities for cops stationed at check posts and police stations by holding talks with the district administration authorities.The IG also gave rewards to 15 cops including inspector and lower rung police personnel in appreciation of their performance during the Lok Sabha polls. She was accompanied by Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel and other officials.