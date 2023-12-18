Extra-marital affair couple end lives

MADURAI: An illicit couple died allegedly by suicide near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district after their affair came to light.

The deceased victims were identified as Amutha (40) of Alagapuri and Ramamurthy (41) of the same locality, sources said on Sunday.

Inquiries by Nathampatti revealed that Amutha, who was married, maintained an affair with Ramamurthy, her paramour.

Earlier when both of them were spotted by one of her neighbours, she felt embarrassed. Dejected, Amutha consumed poison in a bid to end life. However, she was rescued and rushed to Virudhunagar GH. But despite treatment, Amutha died.

After knowing about the death of his lover, Ramamurthy also took poison and ended his life.

Further investigations are on.