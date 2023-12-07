Extensive healthcare services set up in all parts of district

CHENGALPATTU: District collector Rahul Nadh in a statement said that the State government has set up extensive healthcare services to the residents affected by Cyclone Michuang and heavy rainfall that followed it.

Due to the impact of cyclone and the resultant flooding in the district, all healthcare facilities were actively engaged in delivering uninterrupted services, preventing diseases and ensuring the well-being of the affected population.

He added that 54 healthcare units, comprising 21 teams from Tambaram Municipal Corporation and eight zones, and 33 teams from Salem, collectively forming 54 medical teams, are actively involved in delivering healthcare services round the clock. Furthermore, 78 medical teams, formed by integrating 33 local units, are contributing to the health services in the district and collectively operate 234 special medical camps.