Extension of special trains from Coimbatore announced; check details

CHENNAI: The service of Train No 06181 Coimbatore – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special leaving Coimbatore at 02.30 hrs on Thursdays and reaching Bhagat Ki Kothi at 11.30 hrs on the third day (Saturdays) will be extended to run on 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th August, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th September, 2024 (9 services).

Similarly, services of Train No.06182 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Coimbatore Special leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.30 hrs on Sundays and reaching Coimbatore at 09.30 hrs on the fourth day (Wednesdays) will be extended to run on 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th August, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th September (9 services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

There would be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the train.

Advance reservations for the above Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End.