Extension of special trains between Hubballi & Rameswaram; check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the extension of services of several special trains with additional stoppage at Sivaganga Station.

1. Train No 07355 Hubballi – Rameswaram Special train leaving Hubballi on Saturdays at 6.50 am will be extended to run from January 4 to 28, 2025.

2. Train N 07356 Rameswaram – Hubballi Special train leaving Rameswaram on Sundays at 9.00 pm will be extended to run from January 5 to 29, 2025.

These trains will be provided with additional stoppage at Sivaganga station, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

There will be no change in the timings and composition of the trains.

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End.