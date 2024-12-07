Extension of Sabarimala special trains between Hyderabad & Kottayam; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified extension of services of four Sabarimala special trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

1. Train No 07131 Kacheguda – Kottayam Special Fare Sabarimala Special will leave Kacheguda at 12.30 pm on December 8, 15, 22, and 29, and reach Kottayam at 6.30 pm, the following day (4 Services).

2. Train No. 07132 Kottayam - Kacheguda special will leave Kottayam at 8.50 pm on December 9, 16, 23, and 30 (Monday) and reach Kacheguda at 1 am the third day (4 Services).

3. Train No. 07137 Hyderabad - Kottayam Special Fare Sabarimala Special will leave Hyderabad at 12.05 pm on December 13 (Friday) and reach Kottayam at 6.45 pm the following day (1 Service).

4. Train No. 07138 Kottayam – Secunderabad Special Fare Sabarimala Special will leave Kottayam at 9.45 pm on December 14 (Saturday) and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 am the third day (1 Service).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of trains.

Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 8 am on December 8 (tomorrow) from Southern Railway (SR) End, a release issued by SR said.