Extension and cancellation of special train services announced; check details

CHENNAI: Two special train services would be extended between Tambaram and Nagercoil and two special trains would be cancelled between Chennai Central and Kochuveli, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Weekly Special leaving Nagercoil at

11.15 pm on Sundays and reaching Tambaram at 11.15 am, the next day will be extended to run on 1, 8,15, 22, 29 September, 6,13, 20, 27 October, 3,10, 17 and 24 November(13 Services).

Train No 06011 Tambarm – Nagercoil Weekly Special leaving Tambaram at

3.30 pm on Mondays and reaching Nagercoil at 03.45 am, the next day will be extended to run on 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 September, 7,14, 21, 28 October, 4, 11, 18 and 25 November(13 Services).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the

trains.

Advance Reservation for the weekly specials are open.

Two special trains are cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train No 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kochuveli Weekly Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.45 pm on 4, 11, 18, 25 September is fully cancelled.

Train No 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special leaving Kochuveli at 6.25 pm on 5, 12, 19, 26 September is fully cancelled, added the statement.