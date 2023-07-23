Extended viewing hours at Keeladi Museum on weekends from August

MADURAI: Keeladi Museum, which is being maintained by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, in the Sivaganga district, will be open for extended hours on weekends to facilitate visitors.

The spacious and picturesque museum, which boasts a treasure trove of artifacts and features ancient history dating back to the Sangam Age, is abuzz with visitors thronging from various locations.

The museum, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 5 and dedicated to the public on April 1 this year, remains open to visitors from 10 am, to 6 pm. Since there is an overwhelming response it has been decided to extend the visitors’ time by one hour.

The extended timing will come into effect from August 1. Since it required more time for visitors to wander through six galleries titled ‘Agrarian and Water Management’, ‘Ceramic Industries’, ‘Weaving and Beads’, ‘Sea Trade’, ‘Pastime’ and ‘Lifestyle.’, offering them extended hours on weekends would help them satisfy their curiosity. Moreover, the museum will be closed for the weekly holiday on Tuesday instead of Friday. It will also come into effect from August this year, a statement added.