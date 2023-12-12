Extend time for paying EB bills till Dec 30 in flood affected dists: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has demanded the Electricity Minister extend the time for paying electricity bills to all the consumers affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and surrounding districts till December 30.



In a letter to Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu, he said that considering the difficulties faced by the consumers in paying electricity bills, the government has extended the last day for payment of bills till December 18 for those whose pay by date falls between December 4 and 7. "This time extension will benefit very few consumers. Instead, the government should extend time for all the consumers in the four districts till December 30," he demanded.

Balakrishnan also urged the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 6000 for all the flood-affected families without insisting on ration cards. He also demanded the government to assist in repairing the flood-affected two-wheelers. The MSMEs machineries were affected by the floods should also be given compensation. He also sought adequate compensation for the oil spill-affected families.