Extend TET deadline, seek Tamil Nadu teachers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu school teachers have requested to extend the deadline for the TN Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TNTET) as several teachers are yet to apply for the mandatory exam scheduled on July 4 and 5.
As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TNTET for in-service teachers had been scheduled in July. And, for this, teachers have been asked to apply for the exam before April 10.
However, on Wednesday, the School Education Department announced that more teachers, such as those working as private teachers in government and aided schools, part-time teachers, and qualifying teachers working in Anganwadi centres, will also be eligible to apply for TNTET.
Hence, due to this and with some teachers yet to get a salary certificate, which is mandatory to apply for the TNTET, we have urged the TRB to extend the deadline.
“Many are yet to get a salary certificate. Also, with a new set of teachers asked to apply, many are beginning to get the paperwork done. Hence, it is viable that the deadline for TNET is extended to a date fitting as per TRB,” said a part-time teacher.
In the case of training for teachers, sources at the department say that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is planning to begin online training after April 27.
“The training will likely be held online, and materials already prepared will be used. However, there is still no official announcement from SCERT about this,” said a department source.
Meanwhile, TET is mandatory after SC ruled that the exam is nonnegotiable for new teacher appointments and those in-service. And, importantly, teachers across India, appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, who have more than five years of service pending, will have to clear TET in two years.