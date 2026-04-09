Extend TET deadline, seek Tamil Nadu teachers

As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TNTET for in-service teachers had been scheduled in July. And, for this, teachers have been asked to apply for the exam before April 10.

However, on Wednesday, the School Education Department announced that more teachers, such as those working as private teachers in government and aided schools, part-time teachers, and qualifying teachers working in Anganwadi centres, will also be eligible to apply for TNTET.