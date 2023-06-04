Extend support to keep stations clean: Madurai DRM to passengers

MADURAI: The railway authorities in Madurai have sought cooperation from passengers to keep the station yard and its premises clean.

P Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), has advised the passengers in connection with the World Environment Day celebrations.

The DRM on Saturday stressed the need for the cooperation of passengers in refraining from throwing wastes from stationed trains onto the yard and added that the improvement in cleanliness level at railway stations could be achieved only with the cooperation and support of passengers.

He also observed that such care, however, is not being shown by the passengers while travelling or when the train stops at stations. Paper cups and food waste with aluminum foil containers were found thrown from trains and at stations, turning the railway stations and yards dirty and unclean.

Such thrown-away waste often fell into the open drainage, clogging the drainage system and forcing additional work on the conservancy staff.

Besides, discarded packing materials such as containers and carry bags are piled up at the station yard and approach roads. The possibility of these plastic and metallic materials coming into contact with the highly sensitive signal interlocking system controlling train operations might affect the safety and reliability of the system.

Citing these, the DRM requested the passengers to use waste bins provided inside the train compartments. The proper disposal of waste generated on train journeys could help create a better environment in general and in particular smooth functioning of the railway system.