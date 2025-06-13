Extend Madrasi Camp displaced EWS flats, ensure facilities at relocation site: CM Stalin to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta to act immediately to relieve the hardships faced by the displaced families of the recently demolished Jangpura Madrasi camp in the national capital.

Drawing Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attention to the humanitarian crisis precipitated by the demolition of Jangpura's Madrasi Camp on June 1, Stalin, in his letter which was handed over to her personally by DMK treasurer TR Baalu, said that the demolition has rendered 370 Tamil-origin families, who for decades have contributed significantly to Delhi's economy, left homeless and destitute after the demolition move.

Citing Delhi High Court orders certifying 189 families as eligible for economically weaker section (EWS) flats, the CM said that the HC had also directed the government agencies (DDA and DUSIB) to complete all essential services like water, electricity, sanitation, internal roads, drainage and street lighting in Pockets G-7 and G-8, Narela where the alternative accommodation has been provided.

Referring to the court order mandating the Delhi Government to ensure immediate admissions for displaced children in nearby government and MCD schools, establish Primary Healthcare Centres and fair-price shops, and arrange requisite DTC and Metro transport links in accordance with the 2016 policy, Stalin strongly urged her government to act immediately to relieve the hardship of the displaced families by completing and handing over the 189 EWS flats in full shape to the entitled families. He also asked her to fast-track community infrastructure and provide dedicated transport services, besides extending EWS housing eligibility under the Slum and Rehabilitation Policy by granting a special-case relaxation of income ceilings, domicile requirements, and deposit obligations to the remaining 181 displaced families.

Stalin also urged the Delhi CM to establish provisional Tamil-medium schooling by sanctioning a temporary DTEA school at Pocket G-7 with immediate enrolment and dedicated transport, or by authorising Tamil instruction at a nearby MCD school with reserved seats and interim transport until permanent facilities are ready. Stalin urged efforts to mobilise livelihood support through targeted vocational training and micro-enterprise grants, especially for the displaced women.

Exuding confidence that the Delhi administration would handle the issue with compassion to restore the livelihoods of the affected families, Stalin said that although 189 families have been formally allotted EWS flats in Narela, the units remain unfit for occupation owing to incomplete provision of essential services.

The sites lie nearly 20 kilometres from many beneficiaries' places of work, yet no dedicated transport services have been provided. Moreover, educational arrangements for over 150 Tamil-medium children have not been implemented in accordance with the court's directives.