Extend kuruvai package registration till Aug 15, demand farmers

TIRUCHY: As the registration for availing kuruvai special package has been delayed to many farmers as the VAOs issue certificates to the farmers who have started planting the crops, the registration should be extended till August 15, asked the farmers in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

The farmers grievances redressal meet was held in Thanjavur chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob in which the farmers informed the Collector that the state government dropped the kuruvai crop insurance for the third consecutive year. They demanded the government to initiate steps for the insurance and at the same time, they demanded to release the samba insurance claims.

Only the private firms benefit by the insurance schemes. So, the state government should come forward to insure the crops for the welfare of the farmers or else, an incentive of Rs 8,000 per acre should be disbursed by the government, the farmers demanded.

A section of farmers said that registration for the kuruvai special package has been delayed due to the VAOs. “The VAOs demand the farmers to complete the crop plantation for releasing the certificates for the kuruvai special package. Many of the farmers are in the process of planting just now and so the registration process should be extended till August 15,” the farmers appealed.

The farmers also appealed to release the crop loan to those who have been waiting for a long time. The officials should not be biased while releasing the loan. They demanded transparency in the crop loan disbursement. Meanwhile, the farmers expressed dissatisfaction about the smart metre fixing process for power supply, including the supply for agriculture.

They said that this particular announcement has created commotion among the farmers and so the government should drop the plan. The Collector, who heard their grievances demanded to submit their demands as a petition, which would be forwarded to the department concerned.