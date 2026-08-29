Expunge remarks demeaning cultural icon: TTV Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran also raised doubts over whether the remarks were part of a planned move, noting that the comments had not been removed from the Assembly records. He recalled the massive protests by students, youth and people from various sections across Tamil Nadu, from Alanganallur to Chennai's Marina, which played a key role in securing the continuation of the traditional sport.

"The remarks belittle the sentiments and contributions of the people who fought to protect jallikattu as a cultural right," he said, demanding that the TVK leadership clarify its stand on the sport.

Dhinakaran urged the Speaker to remove the MLA's remarks from the Assembly records. He also called upon Karuppaiah to express regret and withdraw his comments, stating that jallikattu was an integral part of Tamil culture and farmers' lives.