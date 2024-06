Express trains cancelled, diverted & rescheduled at several railway stations in Tamil Nadu; check details here

CHENNAI: Engineering works of 3rd lines between Asifabad Road and Rechni Road stations of Kazipet Balharshah section in Secunderabad Division will result in cancellations and rescheduling of several express trains, including many starting from and coming to Tamil Nadu and passing through the State.

This change is being made due to Pre Non-Interlocking/Non- Interlocking works for commissioning of 3rd lines between the above mentioned lines.

Full Cancellation of train services:

Train No. 12967 Dr MGR Chennai Central Jaipur Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.40 hrs on 23rd, 25th, 30th June, 2nd & 7th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 12698 Jaipur - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Jaipur at 19.35 hrs on 21st, 23rd, 28th, 30th June & 05th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 12539 Yesvantpur - Lucknow Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur leaving Yesvantpur at 13.30 hrs on 26th June & 3rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 12540 Lucknow-Yesvantpur Express via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Lucknow at 20.25 hrs on 28th June & 5th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 12577 Darbhanga Mysuru Bagmati Express via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettal leaving Darbhanga at 15.45 hrs on 25th June & 02th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 12578 Mysuru Darbhanga Bagmati Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur leaving Mysuru at 10.30 hrs on 28th June & 05th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22353 Patna-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Patna at 20.25 hrs on 20th, 27th June & 4th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22354 SMVT Bengaluru-Patna Humsafar Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 13.50 hrs on 23rd, 30th June & 7th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22619 Bilaspur - Tirunelveli Superfast Express leaving Bilaspur at 08.15 hrs on 25th June & 02nd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22620 Tirunelveli - Bilaspur Superfast Express leaving Tirunelveli at 01.25 hrs on 23rd & 30th June, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22673 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi Superfast Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 16.10 hrs on 27th June & 04th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22674 Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Express leaving Mannargudi at 13.15 hrs on 24th June & 1st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22351 Patliputra SMVT Bengaluru Express via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Patliputra at 20.15 hrs on 21st, 28th June & 5th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22352 SMVT Bengaluru - Patliputra Express Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 13.50 hrs on 24th June, 1st & 8th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur - Ernakulam Superfast Express leaving Bilaspur at 08.15 hrs on 24th June & 01st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22816 Ernakulam - Bilaspur Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 08.30 hrs on 26th June & 3rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22631 Madurai - Bikaner Anuvrat Express leaving Madurai at 11.55 hrs on 20th, 27th June & 04th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22632 Bikaner Madurai Superfast Express leaving Bikaner at 15.30 hrs on 23rd, 30th June & 07th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22645 Indore Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Indore at 16.45 hrs on 24th June & 1st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22646 Kochuveli Indore Ahilyanagari Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on 22nd & 29th June, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22647 Korba - Kochuveli Express leaving Korba at 19.40 hrs on 26th, 29th June, 3rd & 6th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 22648 Kochuveli - Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.15 hrs on 24th, 27th June, 1st & 04th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 02121 Madurai-Jabalpur Superfast Special leaving Madurai at 23.35 hrs on 22nd, 29th June & 6th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 02122 Jabalpur - Madurai Superfast Special leaving Jabalpur at 16.25 hrs on 20th, 27th June & 4th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03247 Danapur SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Danapur at 15.00 hrs on 20th, 27th June & 4th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03248 SMVT Bengaluru Danapur Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs on 22nd, 29th June & 6th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03251 Danapur SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Danapur at 15.00 hrs on 23rd, 24th 30th June & 1st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03252 SMVT Bengaluru Danapur Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs on 25th, 26th June, 2nd & 3rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03259 Danapur SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Danapur at 15.00 hrs on 25th June & 2nd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 03260 SMVT Bengaluru Danapur Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs on 27th June & 4th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 04131 Prayagraj - SMVT Bengaluru Special via via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Prayagraj at 23.30 hrs on 23rd & 30th June, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 04132 SMVT Bengaluru Prayagraj Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 07.10 hrs on 26th June & 3rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06071 Kochuveli - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special leaving Kochuveli at 14.15 hrs on 21st, 28th June & 5th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06072 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kochuveli Special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 04.10 hrs on 24th June, 1st & 8th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06509 KSR Bengaluru Danapur Humsafar Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving KSR Bengaluru at 07.50 hrs on 24th June & 1st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06510 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Humsafar Special via Katpadi, Jolarpettai leaving Danapur at 18.10 hrs on 26th June & 3rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Diversion of train services:

Train No.12511 Gorakhpur Kochuveli Raptisagar Express leaving Gorakhpur at 06.35 hrs on 23rd, 27th, 28th, 30th June, 4th & 05th July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, Nizamabad, Peddapalli & Warangal skipping stoppages at Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Ramagundam.

Train No. 12512 Kochuveli Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on 23rd, 25th, 26th, 30th June, 2nd & 3rd July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Warangal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpal, Khuti, Majri skipping stoppages at Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar, Sirpur, Balharshah, Chandrapur.

Train No. 12521 Barauni - Ernakulam Raptisagar Express leaving Barauni at 22.50 hrs on 24th June & 1st July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Warangal skipping stoppages at Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Ramagundam.

Train No. 12522 Ernakulam Barauni Raptisagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 10.50 hrs on 28th June & 5th July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Warangal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpal, Khuti, Majri skipping stoppages at Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar, Sirpur, Balharshah, Chandrapur.

Train No. 12434 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani BI-Weekly Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 15.35 hrs on 3rd & 5th July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Warangal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpal, Khuti and Majri skipping stoppage at Balharshah.

Train No. 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 22.00 hrs on 2nd,3rd & 04th July, 2024 will be diverted to run via Warangal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed.

Rescheduling of train services:

Train No. 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 22.00 hrs on 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th June, 1st and 2nd July, 2024 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 00.00 hrs on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th.

Train No. 12612 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central Garib Rath Express scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 15.35 hrs on 24th June & 1st July, 2024 is rescheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16.50 hrs (Late by 1 hour 15 mins).

Train No. 12434 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Express scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 15.35 hrs on 26th June, 2024 is rescheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16.50 hrs (Late by 1 hour 15 mins).