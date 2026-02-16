Tamil Nadu

Express train to continue origination, termination from Tambaram

Train No 22662 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Sethu Express will continue to short terminate at Tambaram from February 19 to April 5.
CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing re-development works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, two express trains will continue to originate/terminate from Tambaram from February 20 to April 6, said a Southern Railway press release.

Train No 22662 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Sethu Express will continue to short terminate at Tambaram from February 19 to April 5. The arrival time at Tambaram is 6.35 am.

Train No 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Sethu Express will continue to originate from Tambaram from February 20 to April 6. The departure time from Tambaram is 6.25 pm, added the release.

