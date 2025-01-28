Exposed by wedding photos on social media, Mayiladuthurai woman arrested before fourth marriage

TIRUCHY: In the present tech-era social media often acts as a whistleblower on frauds, crimes, etc. Thirty-two-year-old ‘polygamist’ Meera’s case was testimony to this fact.

After the death of her husband in 2010, the much-married woman, mother of two at Sirkazhi, had married three men and was about to wed her fourth life partner.

Out of excitement over the fourth marriage, the pictures of her wedding which were posted on social media turned out to be the whistleblower and police arrested the woman at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai.

When J Sivachandran (32), a private bank employee of Kulakarai Street at Thittai near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai visited Chidambaram Raja Muthiah Hospital for his mother’s treatment, he met a woman, who introduced herself as ‘Dr Nishanthi.’

During his frequent visits to the hospital, Sivachandran developed an affair with Nishanthi, and, on January 20, the couple got married at a wedding hall in Sirkazhi.

Sivachandran who was on cloud nine after marrying a ‘doctor’ shared the wedding photos on social media and exclaimed himself as an achiever by marrying a doctor which was his long-time desire.

However, the social media post played a whistleblower when T Napoleon (34) from Puthur near Sirkazhi saw the post and confirmed the bride was his wife, whom he had married in 2017 in the name of Meera, who had escaped a year later with the valuables. Soon Napoleon approached the Sirkazhi All Women Police claiming that the bride ‘Dr Nishanthi’ was actually Meera, his wife, and sought a detailed investigation.

Acting on the complaint this, they took the couple, Sivachandran and “Dr Nishanthi’ to the police station on Sunday and commenced interrogation during which they found that the actual name of the woman was Lakshmi, a resident of Kodiyampalayam village near Kollidam, Mayiladuthurai and she was married to Silambarasan from Pazhayar in 2010 and the couple had two children, a boy and a girl. After few years into family life, Silambarasan passed away and so she left the girl under the care of her husband’s brother Jayakumar and the boy under the care of her mother. Freed of the familial bondages, she started to cheat men in the name of marriage.

She had also cheated N Raja from Golden Nagar in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. Another person from Erode. In both cases she had fled with the jewels and cash sometime after the marriage.

Subsequently, the police presented her before the court and was lodged in the prison.