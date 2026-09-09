Expose TVK's horse-trading with bypoll twin win, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges cadre

Even as the AIADMK asked members interested in contesting the by-elections to collect the application forms from the party headquarters from Tuesday until September 10, Palaniswami accused the government and the principal Opposition DMK of repeatedly trading charges and wasting valuable House time instead of discussing people’s issues.

He said the Assembly might function for 10 hours a day, but only about three hours were devoted to public issues. He also alleged that ministers failed to provide department-specific replies, with only about three ministers answering most questions.

“If ministers concerned answer questions relating to their departments, only then can solutions be found,” he said.