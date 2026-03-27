Export to challenges: Tharuvaikulam tuna fishers flag key issues

Around 250 big boats operate here, engaged in deep-sea fishing. Most of the fish caught from this harbour are exported abroad.

Arulraj, a local fisherman, said, "Around 10,000 families are living in our village, the majority of whom belong to the fishing community. Most people here are engaged in fish processing activities. Additionally, there are about 300 mechanised fishing boats in our village. However, there is only one T-jetty that can accommodate around 250 boats."

Requesting the government and authorities to build another T-Jetty, Arulraj said, "The government should take steps to construct another T-jetty similar to the existing one."