Export demand soars for Thoothukudi dried fish exports amid supply crunch, rising costs

CHENNAI: Dried fish produced in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is witnessing strong demand in international markets, with exports reaching Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain.
Exporters, however, say rising fish prices and supply shortages are making it difficult to meet the growing demand.
Thoothukudi, known for its port and fishing industry, has emerged as one of the state's major dried fish production centres. The city's port, airport, railway station and road connectivity have supported the growth of the industry.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, with hot and dry weather prevailing for most months of the year, the region provides ideal conditions for drying fish, allowing production to continue on a large scale.
After the annual fishing ban ends, mechanised boats return to sea, bringing in large quantities of fish. Popular varieties such as anchovy (nethili), sardine (saalai), seer fish (seela) and trevally (paarai) are selected for dried fish production.
The fish are cleaned, salted and left to soak for several hours or up to a day. They are then spread out on clean drying yards and left under the sun for several days until the moisture is completely removed. The finished products are quality checked before being packed for sale and export.
Fishermen said the industry provides employment to thousands of people involved in processing, drying, packing and marketing.
Workers are currently busy sorting, cleaning, salting and sun-drying fish to meet export demand.
Dried fish from Tuticorin is exported mainly to Sri Lanka. It is also shipped in large quantities to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain, where it is popular among consumers.
Joseph Cascarino, a dried fish exporter from Thoothukudi, said dried anchovy and maasi karuvadu account for a major share of exports.
He said overseas demand remains high, but producers are unable to increase output because of limited availability of fish.
According to him, after the fishing ban ended, fresh fish demand within Tamil Nadu increased sharply, while traders from Kerala continue to buy large quantities of bigger fish for export. This has reduced the supply of fish needed for dried fish production.
The shortage has pushed up production costs and market prices. A kilogram of dried anchovy, which earlier sold for Rs 150 to Rs 230, is now priced at around Rs 410.
Similarly, maasi karuvadu is currently sold at Rs 450 to Rs 550 per kilogram.
Exporters said around four to five containers of dried fish are shipped from Tuticorin every month.