Export demand soars for Thoothukudi dried fish exports amid supply crunch, rising costs

After the annual fishing ban ends, mechanised boats return to sea, bringing in large quantities of fish. Popular varieties such as anchovy (nethili), sardine (saalai), seer fish (seela) and trevally (paarai) are selected for dried fish production.

The fish are cleaned, salted and left to soak for several hours or up to a day. They are then spread out on clean drying yards and left under the sun for several days until the moisture is completely removed. The finished products are quality checked before being packed for sale and export.

Fishermen said the industry provides employment to thousands of people involved in processing, drying, packing and marketing.