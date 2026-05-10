Explosion flattens cracker unit in Kumbakonam; no casualties

TIRUCHY: Tension ensued after a cracker-making unit exploded at Kumbakonam on Saturday (May 9). The building collapsed, and no casualties were reported as the explosion occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.
Jesudas (26), a resident of Tiruvalanchuli near Kumbakonam, has been running a licensed country cracker-making unit at Manapadaiyur and used to stock the crackers there for supplying orders.
In this situation, on Saturday at around 2 am, a stock of crackers exploded, scattering debris up to 2 km away, and the entire building collapsed. The coconut trees around the unit were also damaged in the fire.
Based on the information, the Swamimalai police rushed to the spot along with fingerprint experts who collected samples from the spot for investigation.
The initial investigation by the police found that the crackers had exploded due to excess heat. Because the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, before the workers arrived for regular duty, no casualties were reported.
The raw materials were strewn across the places nearby, with debris found at a distance of around 2 km. The police have registered a case and are investigating from different angles.