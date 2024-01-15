Exploring Kumari’s heritage on cycle to mark R-Day

CHENNAI: To commemorate Republic Day, Cycling Yogis have been organising rides to heritage sites and landmarks in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Notable places include Vellore, Puducherry, Gingee, Kanchipuram, Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli, Chandragiri (AP), Rameswaram, and Thanjavur. “We have created a niche among the cycling community by organising such unique rides, and it forms an integral part of the Chennai cycling calendar,” says Ramanujar Moulana, the founder of Cycling Yogis.

For the 12th edition of the Republic Day heritage ride, the organisers have finalised a cycling tour in Kanniyakumari. Regarded as the Land’s End and one of the favourite tourist destinations in India, Kanniyakumari boasts historical buildings and architectural monuments. “Churches, temples, forts, the palaces, along with the beauty of the beaches and waterfalls, are among the prominent places to be seen in the Kanniyakumari region. This year, our ride is focusing on the heritage, culture, and nature aspects of Kanniyakumari,” he informs DT Next. The 12th edition of the Republic Day Heritage Ride is to be held between January 19, 20, and 21 in Kanniyakumari. The ride is supported by TTDC and Tamil Nadu Tourism.