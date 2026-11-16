Explore short-term seaweed cultivation for add'l income: Fishers to government

Large-scale cultivation of seaweed Kappaphycus, otherwise known as K. alvarezii, meant to generate additional income for the fishermen across the state, is widely cultivated in as many as five coastal districts -- Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari.

The species with high demand across the world is used for several commercial applications as gelling, thickening, and stabilising agents, especially in food products such as frozen desserts, chocolate milk, cottage cheese, whipped cream, instant products, jellies, pet foods and sauces. However, the seaweed grows in a slow phase and is highly prone to disease driven by coastal climate changes in Tamil Nadu, the fishermen highlighted.

They appealed to the state government to explore the possibilities of cultivating short-term seaweed varieties like salicornia and edulis as an alternative.