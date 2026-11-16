Explore short-term seaweed cultivation for add'l income: Fishers to government

TIRUCHY: Seeking to generate alternative income, fishermen across the State have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to assess the feasibility of cultivating short-term seagrass varieties like salicornia and edulis as a substitute for traditional Kappaphycus farming.
Large-scale cultivation of seaweed Kappaphycus, otherwise known as K. alvarezii, meant to generate additional income for the fishermen across the state, is widely cultivated in as many as five coastal districts -- Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari.
The species with high demand across the world is used for several commercial applications as gelling, thickening, and stabilising agents, especially in food products such as frozen desserts, chocolate milk, cottage cheese, whipped cream, instant products, jellies, pet foods and sauces. However, the seaweed grows in a slow phase and is highly prone to disease driven by coastal climate changes in Tamil Nadu, the fishermen highlighted.
They appealed to the state government to explore the possibilities of cultivating short-term seaweed varieties like salicornia and edulis as an alternative.
“During the lean period, seaweed cultivation generates additional income. The women from our community are mostly involved in this seaweed cultivation to support the families. But, in recent days, the growth of already cultivated Kappaphycus has been affected by fungal infection. Thus, introducing short-term varieties is the need of the hour," said A Rajamanickam, Thanjavur district president of Tamil Nadu Mechanised Boat Owners Association.
Pointing out that the commercial cultivation of K. alvarezii along the Tamil Nadu coast began in 2003, Rajamanickam noted that the crop eventually started suffering damage due to various factors, leading to a severe loss. He suggested cultivation of salicornia and edulis varieties on a trial basis at Sethubavachatram coast in Thanjavur district.
Meanwhile, the fishermen association appealed to the state government to provide government poramboke land in the coastal region for shrimp farming on a contract basis so that it would also provide an additional income to the fisherfolk. They also demanded a subsidy for the renovation of already existing shrimp farms in the coastal regions.