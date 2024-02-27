Explain DMK man’s role in drug cartel: Murugan to CM

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday sought a detailed explanation from Chief Minister MK Stalin on the involvement of expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq in international drug cartel.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore international airport, Murugan said the busting of the drug cartel by Delhi police has exposed how far the DMK is protecting drug peddlers. “Drugs have penetrated even in villages across the state. It’s because a DMK functionary himself is involved in smuggling of over 3,000 crore worth drugs,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP and its alliance parties will win 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha polls, Murugan said the NDA will win over 400 constituencies across the country and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time.

Later, inspecting the public meeting venue to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palladam in Tirupur, Murugan said the court has taken up inquiry on corruption cases. “In the DMK Cabinet, one is in jail, another has lost his post and an inquiry has been ordered into one more,” he said. Three-tier security is in place at the venue in Madhapur with over 5,000 cops for PM’s meeting.