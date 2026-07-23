Explain corrective measures for NEET leaks, fix accountability: Cong's Karti Chidambaram

He demanded that the Centre identify gaps in the supply chain, and explain the corrective measures and fix the accountability.

"Merely announcing fast-track courts will not really solve the systemic problems. There are specific reasons why these leaks are happening regularly because of the commercial angle of the coaching centres. There's an incentive for them to show inflated results. So, they are willing to indulge in all kinds of unscrupulous practices by encouraging paper leaks and initiating paper leaks," Karti told PTI videos.

Also, the fault lies with the system of NTA and agencies which run the exam, as the paper leaks are happening, he said.