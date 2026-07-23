Explain corrective measures for NEET leaks, fix accountability: Cong's Karti Chidambaram

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday (July 23) rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on fastrack court to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in NEET paper leaks, saying mere announcement will not solve systemic problems.
He demanded that the Centre identify gaps in the supply chain, and explain the corrective measures and fix the accountability.
"Merely announcing fast-track courts will not really solve the systemic problems. There are specific reasons why these leaks are happening regularly because of the commercial angle of the coaching centres. There's an incentive for them to show inflated results. So, they are willing to indulge in all kinds of unscrupulous practices by encouraging paper leaks and initiating paper leaks," Karti told PTI videos.
Also, the fault lies with the system of NTA and agencies which run the exam, as the paper leaks are happening, he said.
"This fast-track court is only post fact. After an illegal act happens, they apprehend the perpetrators and take them to court. But this will not stop the league itself. They must say where is the chink in supply chain by which the leak is happening and how they are correcting it, those sponsible for it and who are they holding accountable," he said.
The MP criticised the government's response to the NEET exam row and stressed on fixing the onus rather than merely announcing setting up fast-track courts.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the welfare and interests of the country's youth was the top priority of the government and anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.
Amid continuing protests by youths over the NEET paper leak, the prime minister said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.