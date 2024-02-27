Explain action taken on structures near Meenakshi Temple: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities in the city to submit a detailed report on actions taken to check unauthorised buildings surrounding the Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple.

In a PIL, S Muthukumar, advocate, Madurai sought to implement a government order passed in 1997 prohibiting the construction of buildings exceeding a height of nine metres within the area bounded by the outer walls of the Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple from Masi streets without delay.

The temple, which is adorned with exquisite carvings, sculptures, and gold-plated Vimanams, in Madurai has four Gopurams facing different directions.

Several years ago, the Gopurams and Vimanams were visible in the city, but because of the unauthorised structures, the pilgrims could not get a panoramic view of the temple, the petitioner stated.

As per the Advocate Commission’s report submitted earlier, 525 structures were found to be at a height of above nine metres.

The Corporation counsel said notices were issued to owners of such buildings found in violation located within a one-kilometre radius in the vicinity of Meenakshi temple to conduct enquiry and take action accordingly.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice G Ilangovan, after hearing, wondered whether the authorities were sleeping after issuing notices. Further, the bench asked about the number of permissions granted by the Local Planning Authority for the construction of buildings surrounding the Meenakshi temple and actions taken against unauthorized buildings. Citing these, the bench directed to furnish a detailed report by April 4.