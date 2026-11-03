Expired oil for cancer patients at government cancer hospital in Kanchi; 200 litres seized

CHENNAI: Over 200 litres of expired groundnut oil were found stored in the kitchen of the Arignar Anna Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Kancheepuram. The expired oil was allegedly used to prepare meals for patients undergoing treatment at the state-run facility.
The premier cancer centre treats around 250 to 300 inpatients daily. Food for the patients is prepared in-house three times a day by a team of seven cooks, supervised by a head nurse responsible for monitoring quality.
The hospital procures food supplies monthly through the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Supermarket. During a routine check, officials discovered that one-litre bottles of Marutham brand groundnut oil, purchased in March, had passed their six-month shelf life. The oil was reportedly used for cooking over the past month.
Following this, hospital director Dr Saravanan, along with the establishment officer, superintendent, and administrative officer, inspected the kitchen store room and seized over 200 litres of the expired oil hidden inside the rice storage area.
Taking a serious view of the lapse, Dr Saravanan reprimanded the staff involved and ordered memos to be issued to those responsible. A seven-member inquiry committee, including three doctors, has been constituted to investigate the matter. The panel will submit its report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) shortly, the director said.
The incident comes just days after a team from the Food Safety Department inspected the premises and gave it a clean chit, raising questions about oversight and food safety at the hospital.
Relatives of patients expressed shock over the lapse, noting that cancer patients — especially those undergoing chemotherapy — require strictly safe and nutritious food to maintain immunity. Using expired oil to prepare meals served to such patients is a serious matter, and strict action should be taken against the person who is responsible for this, they demanded.