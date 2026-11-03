Expired oil for cancer patients at government cancer hospital in Kanchi; 200 litres seized

The premier cancer centre treats around 250 to 300 inpatients daily. Food for the patients is prepared in-house three times a day by a team of seven cooks, supervised by a head nurse responsible for monitoring quality.

The hospital procures food supplies monthly through the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Supermarket. During a routine check, officials discovered that one-litre bottles of Marutham brand groundnut oil, purchased in March, had passed their six-month shelf life. The oil was reportedly used for cooking over the past month.

Following this, hospital director Dr Saravanan, along with the establishment officer, superintendent, and administrative officer, inspected the kitchen store room and seized over 200 litres of the expired oil hidden inside the rice storage area.