Experts want to know: Why tell Child helpline workers to take other department work?

While interacting with DT Next, stakeholders across India and TN alleged that such an announcement would pose a threat to diluting the emergency services.

Burdening the CHL staff with other department work will adversely impact the child rescue cases and follow-ups, stakeholders flag.

The Ministry had alleged that through the data available on the CHL dashboard and state visits, it was found that the CHL staff are underutilised except in the capital districts of respective states/Uts. An official with the MoWCD had stressed that CHL was an integral part of the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, which required staff to also work on State Child Protection Society (SCPS), State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Additionally, MoWCD had urged all states/UTs to prepare a calendar of tasks for CHL staff, clearly defining daily, weekly, and monthly roles and responsibilities.

But, such an announcement has raised eyebrows across existing staff, child rights activists and even officials. Experts also argue that 1098 CHL is gradually losing its ‘founding purpose’. Interestingly, most of it is lost in ineffective bureaucracy and flawed Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) framed by the Ministry, they say.