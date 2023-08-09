Experts to study stability of Srirangam temple towers

TIRUCHY: The damaged kodungai (structure) at the eastern gopuram of the Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple would be replaced without affecting the heritage value. Moreover, the stability of all the 21 gopurams of the temple would be studied by an expert team, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu here on Tuesday.

On August 5, a portion of the kodungai in the eastern gopuram had collapsed and fortunately no one was injured.

On Tuesday, the HR&CE Minister along with Local Administration Minister KN Nehru inspected the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Sekarbabu said, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the Ministers and the officials to have an inspection and initiate restoration works. “Stability of all the 21 gopurams, including the damaged eastern gopuram would be studied by a team of experts from the NIT, Tiruchy. Subsequently, the restoration works would commence,” the Minister said.Stating that the renovation works at the damaged eastern gopuram was estimated at Rs 2 crore, he said, the work might take an year to finish. “The works would be undertaken either with temple fund or private participation and it would be initiated without affecting the heritage value,” he said.

