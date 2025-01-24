Experts intensify work to remove 40-ton boulder stone in Tiruvannamalai 

CHENNAI: A team of expert panelists have intensified their work to remove the 40-ton boulder stone on its third day in Tiruvannamalai.

According to a Daily Thanthi TV report, the team has injected liquid explosives into the rock holes and has informed that the 40-ton boulder will explode by this evening.

The team has set up barricades in the area to prevent rolling stones from entering the residential zones while the boulders are being removed.

This comes in light of the Cyclone Fengal, when landslides occurred in various locations of Tiruvannamalai.

In the VOC Nagar area, seven people, including five children, tragically lost their lives after being buried under the boulders.

Following this, a boulder weighing approximately 40-ton rolled down from the mountain and came to rest near the residential area. In response, the local residents requested the district administration to remove the boulders.