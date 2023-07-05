Expert body to submit recommendations on running juvenile homes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Advisory Council for Child Rights (TNACCR), a body working on child rights issues will be submitting its recommendations on effective functioning of juvenile homes - within a week - to the one-man committee, headed by K Chandru, the former judge of Madras High Court.



Following a slew of untoward activities at juvenile and observation homes in the State, the TN government formed a one-man committee in April.



This committee was directed to suggest ways for proper functioning of these homes across the State.

Subsequently, the government directed the committee to study the homes on the factors such as infrastructure, health and nutrition, medical support, safety and other aspects.



For the study and to submit the report on the same, the committee has been given four months' time, till August to finalise the report to the government.



Hence, Chandru, the head of the committee had asked for recommendations from various stakeholders. And, responding to which, TNACCR has currently prepared its 20-page recommendations.



Speaking to DT NEXT, a TNACCR member said, "With the participation of minimum 35 members from different professional backgrounds, we have formed a list of recommendations. We will be submitting the same to the committee head within a week after finalising the draft."



Some of the factors included for recommendations by TNACCR are; adequate number of homes in the State, efficient infrastructure, filling staff vacancies, capacity building of these staffs after recruitment, health and nutrition, medical assistance and lastly changes in recruitment procedures.



"Some recommendations have been of paramount importance considering the vital role it holds in running these homes. For instance, mismanagement of these homes was highlighted often during TNACCR meetings. Hence, we will be highlighting the same to former judge Chandru, " added the member.



The member also pointed out that it is important for the State government to strengthen Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) so that it can act as a monitoring body of juvenile homes.

