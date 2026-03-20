Expelled CPI functionary Mathur Sathya arrested over sexual harassment allegations

CHENNAI: Mathur Sathya, expelled functionary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the former vice president of its youth wing, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), who was arrested by Chennai police on Thursday on sexual harassment charges, was remanded in judicial custody till April 2.
Sathya, who was an active presence on social media platforms like YouTube and frequently participated in media debates, was taken into custody by Chennai CCB team in Salem on Thursday. He was subsequently brought to Chennai, produced before a court, and remanded in judicial custody.
The case was registered following a complaint lodged via email on March 13 by a woman functionary of the CPI. The complainant alleged that Sathya had been subjecting women to sexual harassment and sought action against him.
The Chennai Police Cyber Crime wing investigated and confirmed the allegations. The police registered a case against Sathya under the Prevention of Women Atrocities Act and the Information Technology Act.
In a related development, the CPI also removed Sathya from all party positions, including his role as vice president of the AIYF and his primary membership.