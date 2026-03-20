Expelled CPI functionary Mathur Sathya arrested over sexual harassment allegations

Sathya, who was an active presence on social media platforms like YouTube and frequently participated in media debates, was taken into custody by Chennai CCB team in Salem on Thursday. He was subsequently brought to Chennai, produced before a court, and remanded in judicial custody.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged via email on March 13 by a woman functionary of the CPI. The complainant alleged that Sathya had been subjecting women to sexual harassment and sought action against him.