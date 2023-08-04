Expelled AIADMK leader Anwar Raja returns to the party

CHENNAI: Eighteen months after he was expelled from the party, veteran AIADMK leader and former minister Anwar Raja returned to the party. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday welcomed the former minister at the party headquarters in the presence of senior party functionaries.

The reconciliation has been worked out after Anwar Raja submitted a letter, expressing regret for some of his actions and requesting him to return to the party. Palaniswami, according to sources, has also accepted it and flagged green light for his return. It is also part of the party’s strategy to strengthen by taking back senior leaders and functionaries, who strayed away from the party due to difference of opinion during the party infight over dual leadership.

Anwar Raja, who served as minister of Labour in the J Jayalalithaa led regime between 2006-2011, was expelled from the party on November 30 on charges of “anti-party” activities and also removed from primary membership of the party. It was the fallout of Raja’s endorsement to then party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s suggestion to reinduct Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala in the party. Ironically, Panneerslvam along with Palaniswami had also signed the letter that announced the expulsion of Anwar Raja

He had also vehemently opposed the party’s decision to strike an alliance with the BJP and pointed out former CM. He had also overtly expressed his views against continuing the alliance with the saffron party. The then secretary of party's minority wing had also expressed his views against CAA and NRC and appealed the party leadership to explain its stand over the issue to arrest the declining popularlity among the minorities.