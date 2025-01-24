Expedite pending case on banning online gambling, Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State to expedite steps on the pending case on online gambling at the Supreme Court, pointing out an incident where a firefighter committed suicide as he was trapped by debt due to the addiction.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the firefighter lost Rs 17 lakh to online gambling and was trapped in severe debt due to the gaming addiction.

"Online gambling was banned twice in the State because of the protests conducted by PMK, but the High Court set aside the ban orders in 2023. After the court order, 18 persons have committed suicide. The government could not get a ban from the Supreme Court," he said.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to ensure the safety of women Kabaddi players who were attacked in Punjab and ensure that the case filed against the team's coach be withdrawn.