Expedite Nandiyaru project, urge farmers

TIRUCHY: Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in the Uyyakondan river bed on Friday demanding to implement the Nandiyaru project which would irrigate the tail end part in Tiruchy.

The farmers demand immediate implementation of the Nandiyaru project, which they say will help them get water from river Cauvery. They also want the government to construct a check dam after removing the encroachments along the banks of Nandiyaru. The river is a source of water supply to many water bodies in the region apart from serving a percolation agent to recharge ground water.

The farmers said that the project was long pending demand of the farmers from the region. They claimed that it would help irrigate over several thousands of acres of land close to the tail end region.

The agitating farmers also pointed out that there was no proper fund allocation for the storm water drains adjacent to Ariyaru, Koraiyaru, old Kattalai, new Kattalai canal, Uyyakondan river, Kudamurutti and Kodingal river. These areas are considered vulnerable for flooding during monsoon season. Implementation of stormwater drains would help increase flow of water in the canals and rivers, farmers said.