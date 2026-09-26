Expedite flood mitigation works, urges PMK president Anbumani

In a statement issued by Anbumani said that stormwater drain works taken up across Chennai based on the recommendations of the Thirupugazh Committee had not been fully completed even four years after they began in 2022. Of the proposed 1,093 km network, works had been completed for 1,045 km, leaving around 48 km pending, he said.

He pointed out that several stretches, including Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Arcot Road, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Alandur, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and ThiruViKa Nagar, still had incomplete works and open trenches posing risks to motorists and residents.