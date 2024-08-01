Expedite contour canal work to ensure water flow to Thirumoorthy Dam: Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the desilting and strengthening of the contour canal to ensure the free flow of water from the Parambikulam reservoir to the Thirumoorthy reservoir

Every year, works would be carried out to desilt and strengthen the contour canal and its bunds before July 20. At the end of July, water was supposed to be released from the Parambikulam reservoir to benefit farming activities across 95,000 acres of land in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Condemning the DMK regime for allegedly delaying the commencement of the work, he said the work is progressing at a snail’s pace this year and it will go on till the second week of August. This would prevent the supply of water to the Thirumoorthy reservoir as per the schedule, he noted.

"Since there has been continuous rains in the catchment area of Parambikulam reservoir, the water level would soon reach its full capacity of 72 feet and the surplus water would be let out into the sea in Kerala.

Hence, the government should speed up the work at war footing to divert 1000 cusecs of water to the Thirumoorthy reservoir for the benefit of the farming communities in the region," the opposition leader demanded.