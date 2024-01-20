Expedite compensation disbursal, demand ryots

TIRUCHY: Farmers association has planned to organise a protest in front of the Nagapattinam Collectorate demanding to release the fund of Rs 16 crore announced by the State government as kuruvai crop damage compensation, said PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Friday.

Speaking at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Pandian said, the State government conducted an enumeration of Kuruvai crop damage across the Delta region including Nagapattinam district in 2023 after the heavy rains.

The government announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare and declared that 40,000 acre kuruvai had been damaged in which Nagapattinam district witnessed a loss of 30,000 acre and announced a fund of Rs 16 crore to the district alone. However, the fund has not yet been released and seeking it the farmers have planned to stage a protest in front of the Nagapattinam Collectorate soon.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political -United Farmers Front) has planned to organise a protest in Delhi on February 13 in which more farmers from Delta region would take part.

The protests have been scheduled for various demands including Rs 3,500 MSP for paddy per quintal and Rs 5,000 per tonne of sugarcane, Pandian added.