Expedite Chennai-Bengaluru highway expansion works between Wallajah and Sriperumbudur, Ramadoss urges NHAI

CHENNAI: Pointing out the occurrence of several accidents, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government to take measures to complete highway expansion between Wallajahpet and Sriperumbudur.



In a statement, the senior leader said that the work to convert Chennai - Bengaluru national highway into a 6-lane road has been delayed.

"The expansion works between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai have been dropped. This will further delay the work. After I wrote several letters to the union ministers requesting the expansion of the highway, the expansion project was announced in 2014 and works commenced in 2018. The works should have been completed before 2021," he added.

Saying that the contractor dropped the works due to additional expenses incurred for fly ash, Ramadoss raised concerns that the public are suffering due to this.

"After the expansion works between Karaipettai and Sriperumbudur started in 2019, as many as 786 accidents were reported till September 2022. On an average, one accident was reported every one and a half days. The accidents have claimed 79 lives and 761 persons were injured. Accident data after 2022 is yet to be released. But, accidents have increased, " he said.

Ramadoss added that the Madras High Court has expressed its disappointment over the delay in completing the Wallajah - Sriperumbudur highway expansion.

"The court also banned collecting full toll charges from vehicles. Even after this, NHAI and contractors refuse to learn their lessons. NHAI and the state government should talk with the contractors and expedite the expansion works to complete the works in 6 months. Also, collection of toll charges should be stopped," he urged.