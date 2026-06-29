Expect polls anytime, DMK chief tells cadre

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asked party workers to remain prepared for an election ‘at any time’, asserting that the ruling dispensation did not have a majority of its own and urging cadres to stay battle-ready as more than 5,000 people led by former AIADMK minister P Benjamin joined the party here.
Addressing the induction programme at Vanagaram, Stalin said the government had won only 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, short of the majority mark of 118, and was continuing in office with the support of other parties.
“An election can come at any time. It could be in three months or six months. From this moment, every cadre must be 100 per cent prepared and work for the party’s victory,” he said.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of MDMK cadres also joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.
Welcoming Benjamin and the new entrants, Stalin described the induction as a significant political development and said joining the DMK while it was in the Opposition reflected commitment to the party’s ideology rather than the pursuit of office.