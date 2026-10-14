Expect moderate rain in Chennai, nearby districts: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasts moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated pockets over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal on Wednesday (October 14).
Chennai will experience generally cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
According to the weather department, the rainfall across TN is driven by a twin weather system featuring an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka and a connecting easterly trough extending to the central Bay of Bengal.
Heavy rain likely at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on Wednesday.
On Thursday (October 15), heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning with gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places over the Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected to persist across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till October 19.