Expect moderate rain in Chennai, coastal districts on September 23, says RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rains in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts on Wednesday (September 23).
Similar weather conditions are also expected over the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu.
The weather department bulletin said that as of Tuesday (September 22) 5:30 am, a depression lay centred over the West Central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, positioned about 200 km southeast of Odisha and 200 km east-southeast of Andhra Pradesh.
The system is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the next 12 hours. Moving westwards, it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur from Wednesday night through the early hours of September 24.
Additionally, an atmospheric trough extends from the southeast Arabian Sea to the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression across Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh at middle-tropospheric levels. Light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on September 24 (Thursday).
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Western Ghat districts and north TN on September 25 and 26. Maximum temperatures across the region are expected to remain near normal till September 26.
For Chennai, the sky condition is likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature dips to 25. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in some areas of the city during the late evening or night on Wednesday.