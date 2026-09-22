Expect moderate rain in Chennai, coastal districts on September 23, says RMC

The system is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the next 12 hours. Moving westwards, it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur from Wednesday night through the early hours of September 24.

Additionally, an atmospheric trough extends from the southeast Arabian Sea to the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression across Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh at middle-tropospheric levels. Light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on September 24 (Thursday).