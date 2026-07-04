Tamil Nadu: Expect mild showers to continue; cloudy skies keep temperature low

According to the RMC, light rain is likely over Chennai due to wind convergence over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu. The city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with isolated light showers.

The cloudy weather led to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures on Saturday. Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, and Meenambakkam registered 32.4 degrees Celsius (nearly 4 degrees below normal).

Confirming the forecast, VR Durai, scientist and director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said, “Due to wind convergence over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north TN, sky conditions will remain partly cloudy, and light rain is likely to occur in Chennai.”