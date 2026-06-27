Expect mild showers, thunderstorms likely over weekend: RMC

COIMBATORE: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at one or two places in Chennai and its neighbouring districts over the weekend. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Theni and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore.
Explaining the weather conditions, director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) at the RMC said that a trough over north Tamil Nadu at an altitude of about 0.9 km above mean sea level on Sunday was expected to trigger moderate rain in Chennai.
According to the forecast, moderate rain is likely at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram on Sunday. The city is also expected to witness a rise in daytime temperatures, with the maximum likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
“Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places,” the RMC stated. “Gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through June 29.”
On Saturday, Madurai airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State at 39 degrees, while Ooty recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the hill regions at 12.2 degrees.