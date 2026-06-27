Expect mild showers, thunderstorms likely over weekend: RMC

Explaining the weather conditions, director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) at the RMC said that a trough over north Tamil Nadu at an altitude of about 0.9 km above mean sea level on Sunday was expected to trigger moderate rain in Chennai.

According to the forecast, moderate rain is likely at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram on Sunday. The city is also expected to witness a rise in daytime temperatures, with the maximum likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday.