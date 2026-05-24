Expect mild showers in city today after Mercury sizzled at 41.1°C

The RMC data shows that 13 weather stations recorded temperatures above 100°F (37.8°C). The highest in the state was in Vellore at 106.88°F (41.6°C), followed by Meenambakkam (41.1°C), Tiruttani at 105.08°F (40.6°C), Madurai at 102.2°F (39°C), and both Nungambakkam and Nagapattinam at 101.84°F (38.8°C).

On Monday, Chennai’s maximum temperature may reach 38°C, while the minimum can dip to 28°C. The RMC forecasts that until May 28, maximum temperatures in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may be 2°C below normal. Over the next two days, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in isolated areas across these regions.