Expect intense showers in Tamil Nadu, weather experts

While India has recorded its hottest August in 125 years amid a significant rainfall deficit, meteorologists expect the evolving weather conditions to bring a stronger northeast monsoon rainfall to the State later this year.

India recorded its hottest August since 1901, with the country’s mean temperature reaching 28.01 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature was 0.67 degrees Celsius above the long period average of 27.34 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set in August 2023, when India’s mean temperature stood at 28 degrees Celsius.

The record-breaking heat came as the country experienced a rainfall deficit during August. India received 16% below normal rainfall during the month, resulting in dry conditions and unusually high temperatures across several parts of the country.